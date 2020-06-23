Venezuela Managed to Increase Exports to Russia Despite Pandemic - Foreign Trade Minister

Venezuelan entrepreneurs managed to increase the volume of exports of certain goods to Russia even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Venezuelan Minister for Tourism and Foreign Trade Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Venezuelan entrepreneurs managed to increase the volume of exports of certain goods to Russia even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Venezuelan Minister for Tourism and Foreign Trade Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In the case of Russia, the business community of Venezuela, together with the Bolivarian government, within the framework of historical relations of friendship, partnership, cooperation and mutual respect, increased the export of such goods of known quality and reputation as coffee, cocoa, avocado, and mango, and flowers," Plasencia said.

According to the minister, Venezuela maintains its exports, despite the fall in global demand for raw materials, especially in the energy sector. Within the context, a special fund has been created in the country to support private producers and exporters.

So far, Venezuela has confirmed more than 4,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 35 fatalities and over 1,300 recoveries.