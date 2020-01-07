Venezuela May Become Greater Refugee Crisis Than Syria - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Venezuela may generate a larger refugee crisis if its population exodus continues unabated for another year, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Monday.

"They [Venezuela's neighbors] are worried very much about the refugee flows which continue at a very high level - perhaps five million," Abrams told reporters. "If it goes on for another year it will be a greater refugee crisis than Syria."

UN data released last November suggest that some 4.6 million people have already left Venezuela amid the political and economic instability.

The country is torn apart between President Nicolas Maduro and a strong parliamentary opposition that with the Western backing has tried repeatedly to oust the incumbent government.