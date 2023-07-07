Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Criminal Court Against Trump

A special commission of the Venezuelan parliament will consider filing a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against former US President Donald Trump over his actions against Caracas, the National Assembly of Venezuela said on Friday

"A special commission to assess Donald Trump's responsibility to Venezuela will examine the possibility of legal action against the US ex-president before the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity," the parliament said in a statement.

The commission will also study the possibility of submitting the case before the United Nations and parliaments of other countries, the statement read.

The move was prompted by Trump's statement that he hoped for the collapse of Venezuela, which the US, in his opinion, should take advantage of and take possession of the country's oil without paying a Dollar, the parliament added in a statement.

Venezuela has been under the pressure of US sanctions for over a decade. In 2019, former US President Donald Trump blacklisted country's biggest oil company PDVSA in a bid to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by straining Caracas cash-flow.