Venezuela Mulls Launching COVID-19 Vaccination for 3-18 Year-Olds October - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that the government intends to start COVID-19 vaccination for 3-18-year age group in October.

"We will vaccinate up to 300,000 people a day. I hope, Madam Vice President, that if the plan is implemented at the same pace, we will start vaccinating children and adolescents from three to 18 years-old from October," Maduro said during a party meeting broadcast on Venezuelan VTV.

The vaccination campaign will use only "tested and proven" medicines, the president said, adding that from now on all citizens aged 60 and over are eligible to receive shots without an appointment, and the same measure will be applicable to those aged 50 and over starting September 1.

The government expects to immunize up to 22 million people, or 70% of the country's population, by October.

The Latin American nation uses Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccines for immunization.