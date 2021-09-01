UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Mulls Launching COVID-19 Vaccination For 3-18 Year-Olds October - President

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Venezuela Mulls Launching COVID-19 Vaccination for 3-18 Year-Olds October - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that the government intends to start COVID-19 vaccination for 3-18-year age group in October.

"We will vaccinate up to 300,000 people a day. I hope, Madam Vice President, that if the plan is implemented at the same pace, we will start vaccinating children and adolescents from three to 18 years-old from October," Maduro said during a party meeting broadcast on Venezuelan VTV.

The vaccination campaign will use only "tested and proven" medicines, the president said, adding that from now on all citizens aged 60 and over are eligible to receive shots without an appointment, and the same measure will be applicable to those aged 50 and over starting September 1.

The government expects to immunize up to 22 million people, or 70% of the country's population, by October

The Latin American nation uses Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccines for immunization.

Related Topics

Russia China Same September October All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

20 minutes ago
 Dedication, teamwork driving force behind developm ..

Dedication, teamwork driving force behind development of any institution: VC KMU ..

20 minutes ago
 Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyi ..

Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyina - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terror ..

Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terrorism Systems at Its Facilities

20 minutes ago
 Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Ra ..

Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

24 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of Universit ..

CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of University of Engineering Swat

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.