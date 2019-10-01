Venezuela, North Korea Reach Military Cooperation Agreements - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Venezuela and North Korea have concluded a number of agreements, including on military and technological cooperation, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

"Diosdado [Cabello, President of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly (ANC)] has just informed me of agreements concluded in all areas - technology, industry, military cooperation," Maduro said in a Monday address, broadcast on Twitter.

The Venezuelan leader added that his country is also cooperating with North Korea in agriculture and in the food industry.

Cabello is leading a Venezuelan delegation that is currently on a Far East tour aimed at strengthening relations. Last week, the delegation was on a visit in Pyongyang, where Cabello reportedly gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The visit of Venezuelan officials to North Korea, praised by Maduro on Monday, comes amid fresh EU and US sanctions against Venezuela.