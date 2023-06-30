Open Menu

Venezuela Not On Agenda During Blinken's Visit To Guyana, CARICOM Meeting - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has no planned sessions to deal with the situation in Venezuela during his upcoming visit to Trinidad and Tobago to meet with heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) or during his visit to Guyana, a State Department official said on Friday

"I can confirm that there are no separate sessions specifically scheduled to deal with Venezuela," Deputy Assistant Director for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti Barbara Feinstein on Friday.

Feinstein made the comment shortly after the United States held secret meetings with Venezuela in Doha, Qatar, to establish direct channels of communication ahead of Venezuela's upcoming elections.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has not yet set a date for the general elections that would allow the opposition's candidate to challenge him for the presidency.

Earlier on Friday, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was barred from holding public office for 15 years.

