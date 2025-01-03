Venezuela Offers $100,000 Reward For Exiled Opposition Candidate
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Venezuelan authorities announced Thursday they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the capture of opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has left exile in Spain and is on his way to Argentina.
Gonzalez Urrutia, who insists he beat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the polls in July, was expected in Buenos Aires in the coming hours, a presidential source there told AFP.
"Our tour of Latin America begins. First stop: Argentina," wrote Gonzalez Urrutia on X, sharing a statement that said he will meet with Argentine leader Javier Milei on Saturday, and calling on Venezuelans to rally in the central Plaza de Mayo.
The 75-year-old has pledged to return to his country to be sworn in as president on January 10 in place of Maduro, who is set to take the oath of office that day with the backing of the loyal military.
Venezuelan police published on social media Thursday a photo of the previously little-known ex-diplomat with the word "wanted" under the image.
Judicial sources confirmed to AFP that the poster will be displayed at airports and police checkpoints across the country.
