Venezuela Offers $100,000 Reward For Exiled Opposition Candidate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Venezuelan authorities announced Thursday they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the capture of opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has left exile in Spain and is on his way to Argentina.

Gonzalez Urrutia, who insists he beat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the polls in July, was expected in Buenos Aires in the coming hours, a presidential source there told AFP.

The 75-year-old, who has been in exile in Spain since September, has pledged to return to his country to be sworn in as president on January 10 in place of Maduro, who is set to take the oath of office that day.

Venezuelan police published on social media Thursday a photo of the previously little-known ex-diplomat with the word "wanted" under the image.

The opposition candidate fled to Spain after Maduro claimed victory in the troubled, economically distressed country's July 28 election and cracked down hard on dissent.

After arriving in Buenos Aires, Gonzalez Urrutia plans to meet with President Javier Milei, according to Argentine press.

Venezuelan judicial officials told AFP that Gonzalez Urrutia's wanted poster would be displayed at airports and police checkpoints around the country.

Spain granted Gonzalez Urrutia asylum on December 20 after Venezuela announced conspiracy and racketeering charges against him.

Venezuela declared Maduro the winner of a third six-year term in the July vote but the opposition cried foul, saying it has detailed polling station numbers that show Gonzalez Urrutia won handily.

The government has resisted intense pressure at home and abroad to release vote results that prove its claim of victory.

Street protests erupted after the election and degenerated into clashes with police, with 28 people dead, 200 injured and more than 2,400 arrested.

At least three detainees died in prison, while nearly 1,400 of those originally arrested have been released.

