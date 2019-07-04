UrduPoint.com
Venezuela On Edge Over Navy Captain's Autopsy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:48 PM

Venezuela's government and opposition addressed on Wednesday an "irregular situation" with the delivery of the body of a naval officer who died in custody during an alleged coup plot

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Venezuela's government and opposition addressed on Wednesday an "irregular situation" with the delivery of the body of a naval officer who died in custody during an alleged coup plot.

President Nicolas Maduro's government warned the prosecutor and forensics against implicating themselves in the "murder" by covering up or spoiling evidence. For its part, the opposition said the officials could not "avoid their responsibility" in the inspection.

"We remind the prosecutor Josefin Bravo Carrillo and forensics officials that covering up and/or destroying evidence would make them accomplices in murder," the country's Presidential National Communication Center said on Twitter.

"We alert the world to an irregular situation with the delivery of the body of Corvette Captain, promoted to Frigate Captain, Acosta Arevalo.

Prosecutor Josefin Bravo Carrillo and the morgue officials will not be able to avoid their responsibility," opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Twitter.

Autopsy results of the naval officer remain unknown. Last week, several officers were arrested and charged with treason for allegedly plotting to overthrow Maduro.

One of the officers, Rafael Acosta Arevalo, died on Sunday in custody under unknown circumstances. On the same day, Maduro expressed hope that talks with the opposition in Oslo would yield an agreement. However, Guaido ruled out any further talks with the government on Tuesday, following the death of the retired naval officer.

