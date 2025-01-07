Open Menu

Venezuela On Tenterhooks Ahead Of Maduro Swearing-in

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Venezuela on tenterhooks ahead of Maduro swearing-in

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Tensions mounted in Venezuela ahead of strongman Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in ceremony, with Caracas vowing Monday to arrest exiled opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia -- widely recognized as the country's legitimate president-elect -- if he returns home.

The threat came as Gonzalez Urrutia, on an international tour to ramp up pressure on Maduro to relinquish power, met US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from facing Maduro at the polls and has been in hiding since the July 28 election which Gonzalez Urrutia claims to have won, said "all the regime has left is fear," in an interview with AFP.

She has called for mass protests on Thursday, on the eve of Maduro's inauguration for a third, six-year term at the helm of the Caribbean country.

In Washington, Gonzalez Urrutia told reporters after seeing Biden that he had thanked him for US support "in this struggle for the democratic recovery of Venezuela."

Asked whether Biden backed his objective of returning to Venezuela, Gonzalez Urrutia said after Monday's meeting: "He accompanies me in spirit.

"

But on Monday, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello vowed the opposition figure "will be arrested and tried if he sets foot in Venezuela."

The Venezuelan opposition has released a large set of polling station data it says proves their candidate overwhelmingly won a presidential vote which the loyalist electoral council awarded to Maduro without releasing a detailed vote breakdown.

The United States, G7 countries, and several Latin American nations have rejected Maduro's victory claim and recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as Venezuela's legitimate president-elect.

The 75-year-old former diplomat, who found exile in Spain after a warrant was issued for his arrest, has vowed to return home to take power on Friday, when Maduro is set to be sworn in.

In Washington, Biden "reiterated his support for Venezuela's democratic aspirations and underscored the US commitment to continue to hold Maduro and his representatives accountable for their anti-democratic and repressive actions," a White House statement said.

