UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Open For Foreign Monitoring Of November Elections - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:38 PM

Venezuela Open for Foreign Monitoring of November Elections - Foreign Minister

Venezuela welcomes foreign observers to monitor the parliamentary elections in November, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said during a trip to Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Venezuela welcomes foreign observers to monitor the parliamentary elections in November, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said during a trip to Moscow on Tuesday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc would send an exploratory mission to Venezuela to help the European Union consider whether conditions for a proper observation mission were met.

"We are always ready to welcome this mission... We are inviting the EU, Russia and Turkey as observers. We're ready to welcome the entire world," Arreaza told a press conference.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Russia had accepted the invitation and expected Venezuela to send its monitoring mission to the national parliamentary polls in September.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Venezuela September November

Recent Stories

India Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Abuses in R ..

1 minute ago

Trudeau Says Canada to Further Strengthen Gun Cont ..

1 minute ago

Swiss Airlines Allows Male Flight Attendants to We ..

1 minute ago

Moscow melts in historic June heat wave

1 minute ago

Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council to ensure K ..

5 minutes ago

World Food Program Says 41Mln People at Imminent R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.