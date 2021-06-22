Venezuela Open for Foreign Monitoring of November Elections - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Venezuela welcomes foreign observers to monitor the parliamentary elections in November, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said during a trip to Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Venezuela welcomes foreign observers to monitor the parliamentary elections in November, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said during a trip to Moscow on Tuesday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc would send an exploratory mission to Venezuela to help the European Union consider whether conditions for a proper observation mission were met.

"We are always ready to welcome this mission... We are inviting the EU, Russia and Turkey as observers. We're ready to welcome the entire world," Arreaza told a press conference.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Russia had accepted the invitation and expected Venezuela to send its monitoring mission to the national parliamentary polls in September.