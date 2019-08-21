Venezuela Opens Embassy In North Korea To Strengthen Ties
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:35 PM
Venezuela on Wednesday opened its embassy in the North Korean capital to further strengthen the diplomatic ties the two countries established back in 1974
The opening ceremony was attended by North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Pak Myong Guk and his Venezuelan counterpart, Ruben Dario Molina, according to the Pyongyang-based Korean Central news Agency.
North Korea opened its embassy in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in 2015.