Venezuela Opens Embassy in North Korea to Strengthen Ties

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Venezuela on Wednesday opened its embassy in the North Korean capital to further strengthen the diplomatic ties the two countries established back in 1974.

The opening ceremony was attended by North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Pak Myong Guk and his Venezuelan counterpart, Ruben Dario Molina, according to the Pyongyang-based Korean Central news Agency.

North Korea opened its embassy in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in 2015.