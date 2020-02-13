UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Opposition In US Says Maduro Detained Guaido's Uncle

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Venezuela Opposition in US Says Maduro Detained Guaido's Uncle

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido's uncle has been detained by President Nicolas Maduro's government, Guaido's office in the United States said in a statement.

"We would like to alert National and International Community and our allied governments, about the disappearance of Mr. Juan Jose Marquez, uncle of the President (E) of the Republic, Juan Guaido Marquez, which occurred... at the 'Simon Bolivar' International Airport in Maiquetia," the release said on Wednesday. "Juan Jose Marquez was detained by personnel of the [Venezuelan] National Service of Tax Administration (SENIAT)."

The opposition also said it presumes Guaido's uncle has been "kidnapped" by the Maduro government and called on the international community to demand his release.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Guaido, once the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.

In addition to the Trump administration, only about 50 other countries - all US allies - have recognized Guaido.

Related Topics

National Assembly Washington Trump Alert Maiquetia United States Venezuela All From Government Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

3 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

2 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

2 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

3 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

3 hours ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.