WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido's uncle has been detained by President Nicolas Maduro's government, Guaido's office in the United States said in a statement.

"We would like to alert National and International Community and our allied governments, about the disappearance of Mr. Juan Jose Marquez, uncle of the President (E) of the Republic, Juan Guaido Marquez, which occurred... at the 'Simon Bolivar' International Airport in Maiquetia," the release said on Wednesday. "Juan Jose Marquez was detained by personnel of the [Venezuelan] National Service of Tax Administration (SENIAT)."

The opposition also said it presumes Guaido's uncle has been "kidnapped" by the Maduro government and called on the international community to demand his release.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Guaido, once the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.

In addition to the Trump administration, only about 50 other countries - all US allies - have recognized Guaido.