Venezuela Opposition Leader Guaido's Envoy To US Seeks Support From Poland, Georgia

Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Venezuela Opposition Leader Guaido's Envoy to US Seeks Support From Poland, Georgia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Carlos Vecchio, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's representative in the United States, has met with the ambassadors of Poland and Georgia to seek support from these countries, Vecchio's office said in a press release on Wednesday.

In January, Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim President of Venezuela and the United States and 54 other countries recognized him, but Russia, China, Bolivia, Iran and numerous other countries recognize Nicolas Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela. Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.

"Vecchio, held meetings with his counterparts from Georgia and Poland, to continue to strengthen support from Europe to the process for change that Interim President Juan Guaido is leading and against the illegitimate regime that is keeping power hijacked," the release said.

Vecchio expressed gratitude to Poland and Georgia for their support and for providing humanitarian aid to the people Venezuela.

"We must continue to move forward with our European allies to increase as much pressure as possible against the dictatorship until it ends," Vecchio said.

Since May, the Maduro government and the opposition have been engaged in talks with the country's opposition mediated by the government of Norway.

