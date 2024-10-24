Open Menu

Venezuela Opposition Leaders 'honoured' To Win EU Rights Prize

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Venezuela opposition leaders 'honoured' to win EU rights prize

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and exiled presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia said Thursday they were honoured to receive the European Union's top human rights prize for leading their country's pro-democracy struggle

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and exiled presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia said Thursday they were honoured to receive the European Union's top human rights prize for leading their country's pro-democracy struggle.

The EU parliament awarded the pair the bloc's prestigious Sakharov prize for leading the opposition to President Nicolas Maduro's iron-fisted rule.

The opposition accuses Maduro of stealing the July 28 presidential election.

Machado, 57, who was barred from running for president, campaigned instead for her stand-in Gonzalez Urrutia, 75, who the opposition claims handily beat Maduro.

In a statement on social media she said she was honored to win the Sakharov prize.

"This recognition is for every political prisoner, people who sought asylum or are exiled, and every citizen of our country who defends what they believe," she said.

Gonzalez Urrutia, who went into exile in Spain in September after being threatened with arrest in a sweeping post-election crackdown on the opposition, hailed Europe's "deep solidarity" with his country.

Writing on X, he said the award "embodies the deep solidarity of the peoples of Europe with the Venezuelan people and their struggle to recover democracy".

"The struggle has not finished," he added.

"The regime persists in blocking political change, committing more and more human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

"Democrats, within and outside Venezuela, must work together to have the Venezuelan people's sovereign mandate respected."

Machado has been in hiding for more than two months after also being threatened with arrest for accusing Maduro of fraud in the election.

Last week, she denied claims that she too had fled the country, insisting that she had remained behind to continue resisting the regime.

After the election, the opposition published its own tally of polling station-level results, which it said showed Gonzalez Urrutia won two-thirds of votes cast.

Maduro claimed he won a third term fair and square, but did not published a detailed vote breakdown.

A former bus driver who was handpicked by Venezuela's late revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez to succeed him on his death from cancer in 2013, Maduro has cracked down hard on dissenters in recent years.

The United States, Europe and most Latin American states have refused to recognize his reelection.

X

Related Topics

Election Prisoner Europe Parliament Democracy Vote Social Media Threatened European Union Driver Spain United States Venezuela July September Cancer From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

9 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

10 minutes ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

15 minutes ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

15 minutes ago
 Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

15 minutes ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

26 minutes ago
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening rel ..

Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

26 minutes ago
 SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

26 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”

26 minutes ago
 2-day sports event organized for Visually impaired ..

2-day sports event organized for Visually impaired Athletes concludes at NUML

4 minutes ago
 NAB DGs conference concludes with the pledge to pr ..

NAB DGs conference concludes with the pledge to provide swift support to victims ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World