Venezuela Opposition Urges Army To Side With 'people,' Criminal Probe Launched
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Venezuela's opposition leaders on Monday appealed to the army, the main pillar of support for President Nicolas Maduro, to turn on him and "take the side of the people" after his disputed reelection -- a call swiftly met with a criminal probe.
Prosecutors said they had opened an investigation targeting opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia for announcing an election winner other than Maduro, instigating disobedience and insurrection.
The opposition insists Gonzalez Urrutia was the rightful victor of the July 28 presidential election, which has plunged the oil-rich nation into political crisis.
Multiple countries, including the United States and Argentina, have recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as the winner, while others, such as the European Union, have stopped short of doing so, while calling for full publication of voting records.
The contested election sparked protests last week that left at least 11 civilians dead, according to rights groups.
"We appeal to the conscience of soldiers and police officers to take the side of the people and their own families," the opposition said in a statement in which they offered "guarantees to those who fulfill their constitutional duty" in a possible "new government."
The statement, which Gonzalez Urrutia signed as "president-elect," also urges the security forces to halt the "repression" of opposition protests.
The government has reported the deaths of two soldiers in the clashes.
The opposition statement said that top commanders were "aligned with Maduro and his vile interests, while you are represented by the people who went out to vote... whose will was expressed on July 28, and you know it."
The prosecutors hit back with a statement that said the opposition duo, "outside the constitution and the law, falsely announced a winner of the presidential election different from the one announced by the National Electoral Council."
On Friday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified Maduro's victory with 52 percent of the vote against 43 percent for Gonzalez Urrutia.
The opposition has uploaded voting records onto a website which it claims show that Gonzalez Urrutia won with 67 percent of the vote.
The CNE, which the opposition accuses of being loyal to Maduro, has still not provided details of the vote broken down by polling station, and has said it was the victim of computer hacking.
Maduro asked the Supreme Court, which is also loyal to him, to "certify" the election through a process that academics and political leaders have deemed inappropriate.
"There is a Supreme Court and that court will have the last word on a process that is under attack like never before," Maduro said.
The Supreme Court's electoral section has asked the National Electoral Council to provide voting tally records from all over the country and the official documents that state the final definitive result of a Maduro win. The deadline for releasing these is Monday.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday called for dialogue between the Venezuelan government and opposition to resolve the election dispute.
"A commitment to peace is what leads us to call the parties to dialogue and to promote understanding between the government and the opposition," Lula said during a state visit to Chile, where he met with President Gabriel Boric.
Lula, a Maduro ally engaged in a sensitive diplomatic balancing act, has urged his Venezuelan counterpart to publish voting records to resolve the dispute.
Earlier Monday, Lula spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"We back the aspiration of the Venezuelan people towards a transparent election. This requirement is at the heart of any democracy," Macron wrote in a social media post after the call.
Macron and Lula "called on the Venezuelan authorities to publish all the voting records of polling stations in order to guarantee the transparency and integrity of the electoral process," the Elysee presidential palace said.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From World
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics8 minutes ago
-
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party8 minutes ago
-
Two dead, several injured in German hotel collapse18 minutes ago
-
China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint reef as US holds joint drills18 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's contentious Rajapaksa scion enters presidential race28 minutes ago
-
Five challenges facing Bangladesh's caretaker government28 minutes ago
-
Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm38 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated49 minutes ago
-
One dead, several buried in German hotel collapse58 minutes ago
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold58 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt59 minutes ago
-
Economic losses from natural disasters fall in first half 2024: Swiss Re1 hour ago