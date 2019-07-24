UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Opposition, US Lawmakers Discuss 'New Mechanisms' For Sanctioning Maduro - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Members of Venezuela's opposition met with US lawmakers in Washington to discuss ways to impose new sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaido's representative in the United States Carlos Vecchio said.

"We met with@RepGregPence and assessed new mechanisms to increase actions and sanctions against Maduro's terrorist and criminal regime. Venezuelans have a good ally at the US Congress, in the struggle to end suffering and oppression in our country," Vecchio said in a Twitter post after the meeting on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, Vecchio's office said the opposition also met with US congressman Mario Diaz-Balart to discuss similar issues.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. For his part, Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela in order to control the country's vast natural resources.

