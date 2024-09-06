Open Menu

Venezuela Opposition Wants Candidate Recognized As President-elect

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Venezuela opposition wants candidate recognized as president-elect

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Venezuela's opposition chief Maria Corina Machado on Thursday called on the world to recognize candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as president-elect after a disputed election in the oil-rich nation.

President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in the July 28 vote, but many in the international community have refused to acknowledge that result.

However, they have also stopped short of accepting Gonzalez Urrutia as the president-elect, instead calling for Caracas to publish detailed polling results to substantiate its claim that Maduro won a third term.

"The world knows Edmundo Gonzalez is the president-elect and Maduro was defeated by a landslide," Machado said during a virtual appearance.

"I think it's certainly come to a point in which we need to move ahead... and this is a moment in which Edmundo Gonzalez should be recognized as president-elect of Venezuela.

"

The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro's claimed victory without seeing detailed election results.

The opposition published its own voting records, which it says showed Gonzalez Urrutia winning 67 percent of the vote.

Venezuela's electoral authority said it cannot provide a full breakdown of the July 28 election results, blaming a cyber attack on its systems.

Observers have said there is no evidence of any such hacking.

"They are not going to do it because the results would prove that we win," said Machado.

The UN Security Council met Thursday to discuss the situation at the request of Ecuador, which recognized Gonzalez Urrutia in early August as the "legitimate winner" of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Attack World United Nations Vote European Union Caracas Ecuador United States Venezuela July August Opposition Hacking

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

1 hour ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

17 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

17 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

17 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

19 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

19 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

19 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

19 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

20 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

21 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

21 hours ago

More Stories From World