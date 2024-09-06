Venezuela opposition wants candidate recognized as president-elect

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Venezuela's opposition chief Maria Corina Machado on Thursday called on the world to recognize candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as president-elect after a disputed election in the oil-rich nation.

President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in the July 28 vote, but many in the international community have refused to acknowledge that result.

However, they have also stopped short of accepting Gonzalez Urrutia as the president-elect, instead calling for Caracas to publish detailed polling results to substantiate its claim that Maduro won a third term.

"The world knows Edmundo Gonzalez is the president-elect and Maduro was defeated by a landslide," Machado said during a virtual appearance.

"I think it's certainly come to a point in which we need to move ahead... and this is a moment in which Edmundo Gonzalez should be recognized as president-elect of Venezuela.

"

The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro's claimed victory without seeing detailed election results.

The opposition published its own voting records, which it says showed Gonzalez Urrutia winning 67 percent of the vote.

Venezuela's electoral authority said it cannot provide a full breakdown of the July 28 election results, blaming a cyber attack on its systems.

Observers have said there is no evidence of any such hacking.

"They are not going to do it because the results would prove that we win," said Machado.

The UN Security Council met Thursday to discuss the situation at the request of Ecuador, which recognized Gonzalez Urrutia in early August as the "legitimate winner" of the vote.