PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Caracas expects to hold negotiations with the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport during the ongoing ARMY-2019 International Military-Technical Forum, the Venezuelan military attache, Division Gen. Jose Rafael Torrealba Perez, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Maybe with foreign countries, but it is very important [to hold talks] between our friends, for example with Rosoboronexport. We will have talks," the military attache said on the sidelines of the forum held in Moscow region, when asked with whom Caracas plans to hold talks during the event.

At the forum, the Venezuelan authorities are also familiarizing themselves with new Russian weapons systems, according to the diplomat.

The forum started earlier in the day and will be held until June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.