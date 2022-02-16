Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, an ally of the country's President Nicolas Maduro, has provided confidential information to the US government about his criminal activity, a document unsealed by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, an ally of the country's President Nicolas Maduro, has provided confidential information to the US government about his criminal activity, a document unsealed by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida said on Wednesday.

"Over the course of nearly 12 months, Saab cooperated with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), provided DEA with information about his criminal activity, engaged in proactive cooperation as a confidential source for the DEA, and forfeited money to the United States and DEA as part of an agreement to self-surrender in the United States in order to face charges for his criminal conducted," the document said.

Saab shared with DEA information that he paid bribes and engaged in other crimes, the document said. In light of that fact, the US government expressed concern over Saab's safety if he returned to Venezuela, the document added.

Saab is detained in the United States, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of engaging in financial crimes related to violations of US sanctions against Iran. The US government dropped the most serious charges of money laundering against Saab.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro has said that Saab was kidnapped by the US government and vowed to seek help from international organizations to release the diplomat.