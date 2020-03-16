UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Proposes Several Joint Mining Projects With Russian Companies - Diplomat

Mon 16th March 2020

Venezuela Proposes Several Joint Mining Projects With Russian Companies - Diplomat

Venezuelan businesses have offered Russian companies various joint mining projects over the past year, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Venezuelan businesses have offered Russian companies various joint mining projects over the past year, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"Venezuelans have been very active in mining over the past year, offering [Russian companies] various interesting joint projects. A number of our private companies are showing interest in this. But let us not get ahead of ourselves, but wait for the concrete results of the ongoing work," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The diplomat added that Venezuela's mining industry was quite extensive, as the country had not only gold and diamonds but also other natural resources.

During his visit to Moscow last September, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin investment in the Latin American country's mining industry, among other issues. The leaders agreed upon a new road map of cooperation to boost the involvement of the Russian capital and technologies in projects developing Venezuela's gold, aluminum, coal and nickel industries.

