Venezuela Prosecutor's Office Summoned Guaido For 'attempted Coup'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:58 PM

Venezuela prosecutor's office summoned Guaido for 'attempted coup'

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :State prosecutors in Venezuela have summoned opposition leader Juan Guaido for an alleged "attempted coup d'etat" and attempted assassination, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Tuesday.

In a statement broadcast on state television, Saab said Guaido had been summoned to appear before prosecutors next Thursday following an investigation last week into the seizure of a weapons cache in neighboring Colombia that he said was to be smuggled into Venezuela.

