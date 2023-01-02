Venezuela Ready to Normalize Relations With US, Maduro Says

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) The government of Venezuela is prepared to advance in the process of normalizing political and diplomatic relations with the United States, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says.

"Venezuela is prepared, fully prepared to take steps towards a process of normalization and regulation of diplomatic, consular, and political relations with this US government and with the government that may come," Maduro said in a Sunday interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

Venezuela broke off diplomatic relations with the US in 2019, after the latter recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president instead of re-elected Nicolas Maduro. Washington, in turn, imposed crippling sanctions on Caracas, targeting the country's oil and financial industries.

Contacts between the two countries resumed to some extent in March 2022, when US President Joe Biden sent a delegation to Caracas to negotiate with the Maduro government on the issue of oil supplies amid the energy crisis amplified by Western sanctions against Russia.

Talks about a possible thaw in US-Venezuela relations started following reports that the Venezuelan opposition was ready to oust Guaido, and the US indicated it would not interfere in the process.

On Friday, the Venezuelan opposition supported, in a second hearing, the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Juan Guaido had led since 2019.