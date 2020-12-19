UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Ready To Open Direct Flights To Russia - Deputy Minister For Transport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 04:50 AM

Venezuela Ready to Open Direct Flights to Russia - Deputy Minister for Transport

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Venezuela is ready to open direct flights to and from Russia, Deputy Minister for Transport and head of the Conviasa airline Ramon Celestino Velazquez said.

The flights were to be opened in December, but the plans were reconsidered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect the opening of air borders ... This is a matter of time ... Venezuela is ready to open flights when it will get a green light," Velasquez said on late Friday.

The Moscow-Caracas flights will last for about 11 hours, while the price of a round ticket will stand at about $1,300-1,400, according to the deputy minister.

Related Topics

Russia Price Venezuela December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

4 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

4 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

6 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

4 hours ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

4 hours ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.