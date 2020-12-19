Venezuela Ready to Open Direct Flights to Russia - Deputy Minister for Transport

(@FahadShabbir)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Venezuela is ready to open direct flights to and from Russia, Deputy Minister for Transport and head of the Conviasa airline Ramon Celestino Velazquez said.

The flights were to be opened in December, but the plans were reconsidered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We expect the opening of air borders ... This is a matter of time ... Venezuela is ready to open flights when it will get a green light," Velasquez said on late Friday.

The Moscow-Caracas flights will last for about 11 hours, while the price of a round ticket will stand at about $1,300-1,400, according to the deputy minister.