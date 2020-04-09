Venezuela Received From Russia Second Batch of Tests to Diagnose Coronavirus - Embassy

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Venezuela has received from Russia a second batch of test systems to diagnose the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Russian Embassy in the Latin American country said.

A photo of the ambassador to Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, who is receiving the cargo at the airport, has been posted on the diplomatic mission's Twitter.

The talk is about 20,000 tests, "provided by Russia as part of technical cooperation in healthcare", according to the text accompanying the photo.

The first batch of 10,000 tests was delivered from Russia to Venezuela on March 24.