Venezuela Receives 10,000 Coronavirus Test Kits From Russia - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza

Venezuela has received from Russia 10,000 test kits designed to detect COVID-19, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro previously stated that Russia pledged to provide Venezuela with humanitarian assistance in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday it had sent over 100,000 test kits to 13 countries, including Iran, Mongolia, North Korea and Venezuela.

"We have received the first deliveries from Russia so that Venezuela could have more capabilities to detect new cases of COVID-19 ... Here we are talking about 10,000 kits to detect the disease," Arreaza said at a ceremony for receiving the cargo.

Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov also attended the ceremony.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Latin American nation currently stands at 84.