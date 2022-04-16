UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Receives 2.5Mln Vaccine Doses From Russia - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 08:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Venezuela has received 2.5 million doses of vaccines from Russia, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said, adding that the drugs were delivered from Nicaragua.

"On Friday, 2.5 million vaccine doses arrived at the Maiquetia Airport (Caracas) from Nicaragua as part of the agreement with Russia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The drugs will be delivered to hospitals and polyclinics.

The Foreign Ministry did not specify which vaccines had arrived in Venezuela. The Russian scientific institute in Nicaragua is producing flu vaccines.

