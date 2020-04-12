UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Receives 30 Tonne Shipment From China To Help Fight COVID-19 - Vice President

Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Venezuela Receives 30 Tonne Shipment From China to Help Fight COVID-19 - Vice President

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Venezuela received 30 tonnes worth of humanitarian aid from China to help in the battle against coronavirus, the country's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday.

The shipment contained a large amount of personal protective equipment for medical workers as well as 15,000 coronavirus test kits, Rodriguez said.

This is the second such aid shipment Venezuela receives from China, with Caracas receiving a 55-tonne freight late March.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday ordered an extension of the state of emergency for one month and kept the stay-at-home order in place.

According to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University, Venezuela has 175 confirmed coronavirus cases and 9 fatalities from the disease.

