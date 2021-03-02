UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Receives 500,000 Doses Of China's Sinopharm Coronavirus Vaccine - Maduro

Venezuela Receives 500,000 Doses of China's Sinopharm Coronavirus Vaccine - Maduro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Venezuela has received 500,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Venezuelan authorities approved the use of the Chinese vaccine to immunize the Venezuelan people.

"I am very pleased to announce that 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the People's Republic of China had been delivered to Venezuela. Great news that fills us with great hope. We will soon begin a large-scale vaccination of the population," Maduro said on Twitter.

Maduro, on behalf of all Venezuelans, expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for providing the vaccine.

In February, Venezuela received the first 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which was registered in the country in January.

