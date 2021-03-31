UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Receives Batch Of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine For Study - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:00 AM

Venezuela Receives Batch of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine for Study - Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Venezuela has received a batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona developed by the Novosibirsk Vector Institute for study, Venezuelan Science Minister Gabriela Jimenez said.

"A few hours ago, we received a batch of the Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona to begin research in Venezuela," Jimenez wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the country was interested in approval of that vaccine.

Russia has three registered vaccines for coronavirus prevention: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

More Stories From World

