Venezuela Receives Shipment of 840,000 Packages of Insulin Drugs From Russia - Caracas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) A humanitarian shipment from Russia containing 840,000 packages of insulin drugs has arrived in Venezuela, the deputy health minister of the South American country Gerardo Briceno said during an appearance on the state-run VTV broadcaster on Saturday.

"At the moment, we have received 840,000 vials containing five types of insulin, as a result of our extensive cooperation with the Russian Federation," Briceno said.

Moscow has made a commitment to continue supplying Caracas with vital humanitarian supplies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and toughening sanctions on the South American country.

An agreement was signed in 2019 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum over the shipment of insulin to ensure that Venezuelan diabetics have access to medication.

Venezuela received a delivery of 500,000 packages of insulin back in May, as part of plans to supply the South American country with up to 5 million doses throughout 2019-2020.