UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Receives Shipment Of 840,000 Packages Of Insulin Drugs From Russia - Caracas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Venezuela Receives Shipment of 840,000 Packages of Insulin Drugs From Russia - Caracas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) A humanitarian shipment from Russia containing 840,000 packages of insulin drugs has arrived in Venezuela, the deputy health minister of the South American country Gerardo Briceno said during an appearance on the state-run VTV broadcaster on Saturday.

"At the moment, we have received 840,000 vials containing five types of insulin, as a result of our extensive cooperation with the Russian Federation," Briceno said.

Moscow has made a commitment to continue supplying Caracas with vital humanitarian supplies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and toughening sanctions on the South American country.

An agreement was signed in 2019 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum over the shipment of insulin to ensure that Venezuelan diabetics have access to medication.

Venezuela received a delivery of 500,000 packages of insulin back in May, as part of plans to supply the South American country with up to 5 million doses throughout 2019-2020.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs St. Petersburg Caracas Venezuela May 2019 From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

3 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

5 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

5 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.