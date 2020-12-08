Venezuela rejected on Tuesday the European Union's criticism of a recent parliamentary vote as interference in its home affairs, after EU foreign ministers refused to recognize the outcome

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Venezuela rejected on Tuesday the European Union's criticism of a recent parliamentary vote as interference in its home affairs, after EU foreign ministers refused to recognize the outcome.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday that 27 ministers agreed that the December 6 election, which put the pro-president United Socialist Party in the lead, was neither free or fair.

"It is regrettable that the EU presses ahead with its policy of interference in Venezuela's affairs, in a flagrant disregard of basic principles of international law," a statement shared by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

Borrell argued that the poll had failed to mobilize Venezuelans to participate. Only 31 percent of eligible voters cast ballots after an opposition coalition of US-backed politician Juan Guaido boycotted the election.