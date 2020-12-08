UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Rejects EU's Criticism Of Parliamentary Vote

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:34 PM

Venezuela Rejects EU's Criticism of Parliamentary Vote

Venezuela rejected on Tuesday the European Union's criticism of a recent parliamentary vote as interference in its home affairs, after EU foreign ministers refused to recognize the outcome

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Venezuela rejected on Tuesday the European Union's criticism of a recent parliamentary vote as interference in its home affairs, after EU foreign ministers refused to recognize the outcome.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday that 27 ministers agreed that the December 6 election, which put the pro-president United Socialist Party in the lead, was neither free or fair.

"It is regrettable that the EU presses ahead with its policy of interference in Venezuela's affairs, in a flagrant disregard of basic principles of international law," a statement shared by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

Borrell argued that the poll had failed to mobilize Venezuelans to participate. Only 31 percent of eligible voters cast ballots after an opposition coalition of US-backed politician Juan Guaido boycotted the election.

Related Topics

Election Vote European Union Lead Venezuela December Opposition

Recent Stories

Rs 15 bln to be disbursed in youth in next 6 month ..

2 minutes ago

CDA to establish pickets at all retried land

2 minutes ago

NSD secy condoles renowned calligrapher Ustad Khur ..

2 minutes ago

Texas Asks US Supreme Court to Block 4 States From ..

6 minutes ago

Ethiopia government admits forces 'shot at' UN tea ..

6 minutes ago

Sale chief Steve Diamond makes shock exit for 'per ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.