Venezuela Rejects US' Idea To Establish Interim Government In Country - Foreign Minister

Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Venezuela Rejects US' Idea to Establish Interim Government in Country - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected firmly on Tuesday Washington's crisis settlement plan, envisioning the creation of an interim government and elections within the next year.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier in the day that an interim government could be established in Venezuela, consisting of National Assembly members and accepted by both Caracas and the opposition.

This new transitional government could serve until the next presidential and National Assembly elections, according to Pompeo, who also said the US would remove its sanctions if conditions of this plan were met.

"Amid the US Department of State's attempts to set up a ... controlled government in our country, the Bolivarian government insists that it is not accepting and will never accept any tutorship from any foreign government," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

