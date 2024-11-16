Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: rights group

(@FahadShabbir)

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Venezuelan authorities have released at least 10 people among thousands arrested in post-election protests as part of a large-scale review of the cases, a human rights group told AFP.

Ten people have been released "for now", said Alfredo Romero, director of the Foro Penal legal aid NGO.

Prosecutors announced on Friday the review of 225 cases of the 2,400 people arrested during the unrest that followed the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro in July, which the opposition alleged was fraudulent.

The review was launched after Maduro said a "rectification" was needed in case procedural errors were identified.

Hundreds of relatives had been protesting to demand the release of their loved ones, saying they had no part in the protests.

Human rights activists allege that the detainees are being subjected to abuse, malnutrition and denied medical care in jail.

Foro Penal says there are nearly 2,000 political prisoners in Venezuela, calling it a "repressive crisis."

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab defended the state's crackdown on opposition supporters after the disputed July elections.

The opposition, tipped by polls for an easy win, published detailed polling-station-level results that showed its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia winning by a landslide.

At least 28 people were killed and over 200 injured in the post-election unrest, according to Saab.

Opposition protests have largely petered out since September, when Gonzalez Urrutia went into exile in Spain after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

