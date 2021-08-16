UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Releases Opposition Figure Guevara - Lawyer

Venezuela has released opposition figure Freddy Guevara, arrested in July on terrorism charges, his lawyer, Omar Mora Tosta, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Venezuela has released opposition figure Freddy Guevara, arrested in July on terrorism charges, his lawyer, Omar Mora Tosta, has said.

In July, the Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office said that it had arrested Guevara, who was accused of terrorism, criminal conspiracy and treason by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service.

"Freddy is free! He should have never been unjustly, illegally and arbitrarily deprived of his freedom. He is innocent," Tosta tweeted, adding that the work to release over 300 other political prisoners will carry on.

In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when Guaido, former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Guevara was a deputy head of the assembly when it was controlled by the opposition and is currently the national coordinator of the opposition Popular Will party.

