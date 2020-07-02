UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Repeals Decision To Expel EU Envoy After Bilateral Talks - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:20 PM

MEXICO CITY/BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Venezuelan government decided to rescind its decision to expel Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, the head of the EU mission in Caracas, from the country, a joint statement of the European Union and Venezuela showed on Thursday.

The statement was made after phone talks between Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. According to the document, Arreaza and Borrell "agreed on the need to maintain the framework of diplomatic relations, especially at times when cooperation between both parties can facilitate the path of political dialogue."

"Consequently, the Venezuelan Government decided to rescind the decision taken on June 29, 2020, by which Ambassador Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Caracas, was declared persona non grata.

They both agreed to promote diplomatic contacts between the parties at the highest level, within the framework of sincere cooperation and respect for international law," the joint statement read.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Pedrosa must leave the Latin American country in the next 72 hours. Maduro said his move was a response to the EU expanding sanctions against Venezuela. The bloc decried Venezuela's decision as exacerbating the country's political crisis and undermining the international standing of the current government.

The Council of the EU has recently added 11 leading Venezuelan officials to the list of those subject to restrictive measures, because of "their role in acts and decisions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela."

