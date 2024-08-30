Venezuela reports power failure across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A blackout plunged most of Venezuela into darkness early Friday morning, according to Communications Minister Freddy Nanez, who blamed the event on a "sabotage" of the national grid.

Venezuela experiences frequent blackouts, which President Nicolas Maduro's government routinely attributes to unproven conspiracies to overthrow him.

"We are reporting that at approximately 4:40 am (0840 GMT) today, Friday, August 30, an electrical sabotage took place in Venezuela, a sabotage against the national electrical system, which has affected almost the entire national territory," Nanez told the state-run VTV channel.

"All 24 states are reporting total or partial loss of electricity supply," he said.

The worst countrywide outage to strike Venezuela, in March 2019, lasted several days.

Western regions such as Tachira and Zulia, once capitals of the oil industry, experience daily power outages.

Maduro's government has accused the United States and the political opposition of ochestrating the power failures.

Opposition leaders and experts, however, blame corruption and a lack of investment and expertise for the outages.

"It is a new electrical sabotage," said Nanez.

"We have lived it in 2019, we know what it cost us in 2019, we know what it has cost us to recover the national electric system since then and today we are facing it with the proper protocols."