Venezuela restricts diplomats from France, Italy, Netherlands

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Venezuela said Tuesday it had cut to three the number of accredited diplomats allowed at the French, Italian and Dutch embassies, citing their governments' "hostile" response to the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for a third term.

The Venezuelan foreign ministry added that the diplomats would need "written authorization... to travel more than 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Plaza Bolivar" in the center of capital Caracas.

Maduro is embroiled in a standoff with the West and several Latin American neighbors over his disputed claim to have won another six year-term in July elections that he is widely accused of stealing.

Most of the world has refused to recognize his reelection in the absence of detailed election results in support of his victory.

France, Italy and the Netherlands last week loudly condemned Maduro's administration.

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted "the will of the Venezuelan people must be respected" in a call with opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom several countries have recognized as the legitimate president-elect.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denounced "another unacceptable act of repression by the Maduro regime" after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was briefly detained at an anti-Maduro rally on the eve of his inauguration.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, writing on X, had meanwhile expressed deep "respect" for Machado and her fellow demonstrators, and voiced concern about the "increased violent rhetoric of the Maduro regime and reports of recent arrests."