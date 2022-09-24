Venezuela Resumes Deliveries of Fertilizers to Colombia - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Venezuela has sent a ship loaded with 16,000 tonnes of fertilizers to Colombia for the first time since the restoration of relations between the countries, Colombian Ambassador in Venezuela Armando Benedetti said on Friday.

"The ship with more than 16,000 tonnes of urea, at $600 per tonne, has already arrived in Barranquilla, at dock 1 of Monomeros. This is great news for farmers," Benedetti said on Twitter.

Benedetti said that the cost of fertilizers delivered by Venezuela is lower than the market price, which is about $730-930 per tonne.

Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with Colombia in February 2019 after Bogota recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president following mass protests.

After the election of Gustavo Petro as the first left-wing president of Colombia on June 20 this year, relations between the countries began to normalize. At the end of July, the foreign ministers of Venezuela and Colombia held a meeting to discuss the opening of the land border between the countries.

On Wednesday, Colombian Transport Minister Guillermo Reyes announced that the land border will be opened on September 26. The countries are also expected to resume direct flights on October 3.