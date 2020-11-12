UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Resumes Flights With Turkey, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Iran, Panama Until Feb

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Venezuela Resumes Flights With Turkey, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Iran, Panama Until Feb

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Venezuela has resumed international flights with Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Iran and Panama until February 11, 2021, while flights to other destinations remain canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Venezuelan National Institute for Civil Aviation (INAC) has said.

Earlier in October, President Nicolas Maduro said that in December, Venezuela would resume various international flights that were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The National Institute for Civil Aviation ... informs that airports ... will continue to be closed for incoming international flights to prevent COVID-19 from November 11, 2020, to February 11, 2021, except for commercial air operations between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and brotherly countries of Turkey, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Iran and Panama," the INAC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Domestic flights remain suspended, except for flights to the Los Roques archipelago in the north of the country.

According to the INAC, overall, only flights for emergencies, the transport of cargo and mail, technical landings, humanitarian reasons, repatriation or flights authorized by the United Nations are allowed.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Turkey Panama Dominican Republic Mexico Venezuela February March October November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council signs MOU with Al Tadawi Medi ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council honours football stars Puyol ..

10 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament matches shifted ..

13 minutes ago

Sultanate Marks 50th National Day

15 minutes ago

OPPO will host OPPO INNO DAY 2020 on November 17, ..

18 minutes ago

CBUAE urges Hawala providers to adhere to mandator ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.