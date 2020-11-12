Venezuela Resumes Flights With Turkey, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Iran, Panama Until Feb

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Venezuela has resumed international flights with Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Iran and Panama until February 11, 2021, while flights to other destinations remain canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Venezuelan National Institute for Civil Aviation (INAC) has said.

Earlier in October, President Nicolas Maduro said that in December, Venezuela would resume various international flights that were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The National Institute for Civil Aviation ... informs that airports ... will continue to be closed for incoming international flights to prevent COVID-19 from November 11, 2020, to February 11, 2021, except for commercial air operations between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and brotherly countries of Turkey, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Iran and Panama," the INAC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Domestic flights remain suspended, except for flights to the Los Roques archipelago in the north of the country.

According to the INAC, overall, only flights for emergencies, the transport of cargo and mail, technical landings, humanitarian reasons, repatriation or flights authorized by the United Nations are allowed.