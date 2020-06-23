Venezuela, Russia Committed to Launching Direct Flights Between Capitals - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Venezuela and Russia are determined to continue working on launching direct flights between Caracas and Moscow after the pandemic, as it meets interests of both the tourism sector and economy of both countries, the Bolivarian republic's minister for tourism and foreign trade told Sputnik.

"We have the political will, as well as technical, tourist and economic justification to continue working on direct flight between Caracas and Moscow," Felix Plasencia said.

The first direct flight was due to happen in the second half of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has thwarted the scheduled implementation of a number of technical measures to launch the flights, according to the minister.