UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela, Russia Committed To Launching Direct Flights Between Capitals - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Venezuela, Russia Committed to Launching Direct Flights Between Capitals - Minister

Venezuela and Russia are determined to continue working on launching direct flights between Caracas and Moscow after the pandemic, as it meets interests of both the tourism sector and economy of both countries, the Bolivarian republic's minister for tourism and foreign trade told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Venezuela and Russia are determined to continue working on launching direct flights between Caracas and Moscow after the pandemic, as it meets interests of both the tourism sector and economy of both countries, the Bolivarian republic's minister for tourism and foreign trade told Sputnik.

"We have the political will, as well as technical, tourist and economic justification to continue working on direct flight between Caracas and Moscow," Felix Plasencia said.

The first direct flight was due to happen in the second half of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has thwarted the scheduled implementation of a number of technical measures to launch the flights, according to the minister.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Caracas Venezuela 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

1 minute ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

31 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh attends French school&#039;s gradua ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening cinemas in ..

1 hour ago

Shurooq launches Sharjah Designscape, a webinar se ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening sports hal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.