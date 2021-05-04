UrduPoint.com
Venezuela, Russia Launch Direct Flights Between Capitals On Monday - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Venezuela and Russia launched direct air traffic between their capitals, and the first such passenger flight from Moscow landed in Caracas on Monday, Venezuelan Tourism Minister Ali Padron said.

"In compliance with all health safety protocols, the first Conviasa [Venezuelan airline] flight Caracas-Moscow arrived in the Bolivarian Republic today," Padron wrote on Twitter, adding that the aircraft had 90 passengers aboard, including investors, journalists, and bloggers.

Previously, the Venezuelan Tourism Ministry said that it was working on launching two routes, namely, Caracas - Moscow and Nueva Esparta - Moscow, lasting 11 and 13 hours, respectively.

Conviasa flights can also be used for commercial purposes, allowing for the transportation of up to 40 tonnes of goods between the two countries.

