Venezuela-Russia Relations Represent Firm Strategic Alliance - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Relations between Russia and Venezuela represent a firm ever-extending strategic alliance, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Against the backdrop of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Venezuela, the country's foreign office published an article, entitled "Venezuela and Russia, Strong, Strategic, Constantly Growing Alliance," on the development of relations between the two countries.

Later in the day, Lavrov will hold talks with the Venezuelan leadership.

The Russian foreign minister is conducting a Latin American tour from April 17-21. On Monday, he arrived in Brazil and, after Venezuela, he is also scheduled to visit Nicaragua and Cuba.