MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Venezuela sent a suitcase with 3.5 million Euros ($3.9 million) in cash to a founder of Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S) in 2010, a Spanish daily reported Monday, citing a leaked Venezuelan intelligence memo.

M5S was founded a year before the alleged incident and grew enough by 2018 to enter the government. The movement has sought to abandon euro and lift the EU's anti-Russia sanctions, among other things.

According to the ABC newspaper, the money was shipped to the Venezuelan consulate in Milan and intended for M5S founder and activist Gianroberto Casaleggio, who died in 2016.

The document published by the outlet says the cash was transferred in secret via diplomatic mail. The memo is reportedly addressed to the chief of the Venezuelan military intelligence.

The daily said the cash transfer was authorized by then-Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro, who is currently the president of Venezuela.

The incident happened before Italy banned foreign financing of political parties.