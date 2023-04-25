UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Seeks Easing Of US Sanctions At Conference In Colombia - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Venezuela Seeks Easing of US Sanctions at Conference in Colombia - Official

Venezuela seeks to achieve the easing of the sanctions imposed on the country by the United States during an upcoming multinational conference in Colombia, in particular, through a prisoners swap deal, Newsweek magazine reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed Venezuelan officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Venezuela seeks to achieve the easing of the sanctions imposed on the country by the United States during an upcoming multinational conference in Colombia, in particular, through a prisoners swap deal, Newsweek magazine reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed Venezuelan officials.

The conference, which is scheduled to bring together officials from about 20 countries, will start on April 25 in the Colombian capital, Bogota.

"We hope that all parties come to the conference with a commitment to engage in positive dialogue and a desire to end unilateral sanctions, explore genuine ways to move forward and achieve progress," the Venezuelan official told Newsweek.

In addition to the sanctions issue, Caracas also intends to negotiate a deal that would involve the release of US citizens from prison in exchange for further concessions.

"The Venezuelan government has made it clear to the US government its position on a prisoner swap. It is logical that our offer will be a subject of discussion at the upcoming conference in Bogota. Venezuela is waiting for a response from the American side on that offer," the official added, as quoted by Newsweek.

In October 2022, Caracas released seven US citizens from prison. The following month, the US partially lifted the sanctions it had imposed on Venezuela in 2019, allowing US corporation Chevron to resume oil production in Venezuela.

However, several US citizens remain imprisoned in the country. Among them is lawyer Eyvin Hernandez, who was arrested for alleged illegal entry in Venezuela via Colombia in March 2022. In October, the US State Department declared him "wrongfully detained" and vowed to achieve his release.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Oil Bogota Progress Caracas United States Colombia Venezuela March April October 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine's Presidency Suggests Lowering Price Cap f ..

Ukraine's Presidency Suggests Lowering Price Cap for Russian Oil to $45 Per Barr ..

19 minutes ago
 US, Allies Replaced Politics With Sanctions - Form ..

US, Allies Replaced Politics With Sanctions - Former Austrian Foreign Minister

19 minutes ago
 US, China Have to Address Trade Opportunities, Fai ..

US, China Have to Address Trade Opportunities, Fairness Issues - Trade Represent ..

19 minutes ago
 US Military Says Russia's Actions in Syria Raise C ..

US Military Says Russia's Actions in Syria Raise Concerns of Escalation - Report ..

19 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 67 emergencies during Eid ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 67 emergencies during Eid holidays

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.