Venezuela Seeks to Produce Cuba Abdala Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Vice President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Venezuela's pharmaceutical company Espromed Bio will launch the production of Cuba-developed Abdala vaccine against COVID-19, cooperating with Cuban specialists, Delcy Rodriguez, the Venezuelan vice president, said on Friday.

Abdala is Cuba's second vaccine that entered along with Soberana 02 the third phase of trials, during which its safety and efficacy will be tested on tens of thousands of people.

"A Cuban delegation has just finished the week-long inspection of this vaccine factory in order to check all conditions for the production of Abdala vaccine against COVID-19," Rodriguez said as broadcast by state-run VTV channel.

In late March, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the country would take part in the third phase clinical tests of Cuba's two vaccines. The authorities plan to start vaccination with Abdala in July.