Venezuela Seeks To Prosecute Politicians Who Smuggled Guaido Into Colombia

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Venezuela Seeks to Prosecute Politicians Who Smuggled Guaido Into Colombia

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Venezuelan state prosecutor Tarek William Saab issued arrest warrants on Monday for officials thought to have helped opposition leader Juan Guaido sneak into Colombia despite a travel ban.

Guaido, who declared himself president in January, was forced on defensive earlier this month when Spanish media published photos of him posing with a Colombian drug gang, the Rastrojos, at what he said was a concert in the Colombian town of Cucuta in February. He denied knowing the men.

A member of the criminal gang, identified as Ivan Posso, testified on camera that several senior Venezuelan officials had contacted Colombian paramilitary to smuggle Guaido to the concert.

"Arrest warrants were issued for Tachira deputy governor Loryis Silva, Boca de Grita prefect Luz Marina Pernia, La Fria prefect Camilo Roso Suarez and driver Jonathan Zambrano Garcia, known as Poor Patron," the attorney general's office tweeted.

Saab said that the four faced treason charges for helping Guaido cross the state border illegally. Guaido is backed by Colombia, Brazil and the United States, who want to topple Venezuela's elected president, Nicolas Maduro, supported by Russia, China, Turkey and others.

