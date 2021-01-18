UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Sends 14,000 Oxygen Tanks To Brazil Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases - Nicolas Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:07 PM

Venezuela has sent a shipment of 14,000 individual oxygen tanks to Brazil for emergency COVID-19 treatment to the Brazilian state of Amazonas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Venezuela has sent a shipment of 14,000 individual oxygen tanks to Brazil for emergency COVID-19 treatment to the Brazilian state of Amazonas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The oxygen [tanks] has been sent, the trucks... consist of six tankers with a total of 136,000 liters of oxygen equivalent to 14,000 tanks or individual cylinders," the president said during a speech published on his Facebook on Sunday.

Maduro hoped that Brazilian people would soon receive the oxygen, adding that Venezuela would do its best to support its neighbor.

The Brazilian state of Amazonas has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days. According to the local media, the number of deaths in the region increased by 183 percent over the past week.

To date, Brazil has registered over 8.4 million COVID-19 cases, with a cumulative death toll� of 209,847 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

