Venezuela Signs Defense, Energy Deals With Russia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Venezuela and its most powerful ally Russia signed agreements Thursday on intelligence-gathering and counter-espionage as well as energy cooperation during a visit by a senior Kremlin official to Caracas.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez that his country stood ready to support Venezuela's armed forces with "the most sophisticated weapons and military equipment," according to remarks translated by Venezuelan state tv.
The two countries agreed to cooperate in areas including "intelligence and counter-espionage issues," the use of drones and petroleum exploration technology, the moderator of the talks said.
Later, in a ceremony at the Miraflores Palace, President Nicolas Maduro said the 17 agreements would "seal and strengthen the path of union and cooperation" between Venezuela and Russia "from now until 2030 and beyond."
Russia is one of the few countries to have recognized leftist Maduro's claim to have won a third consecutive term in the July 28 election, which was disputed by the opposition and saw widespread protests break out after the poll.
The United States and several Latin American countries have backed opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the rightful winner, based on detailed election results published by the opposition.
Venezuelan election authorities aligned with Maduro have yet to release a breakdown of the vote.
Caracas drew closer to Moscow under socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who led the country on a hard-left, anti-US platform from 1999 until his death from cancer in 2013.
Those ties have endured under Chavez's hand-picked successor Maduro, who has defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Venezuela has the world's largest proven reserves of oil and once produced more than three million barrels a day of oil -- long its only notable earner of foreign Currency.
Following years of mismanagement and crushing sanctions, output has dropped to around one million barrels.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis
More Stories From World
-
Who will staff Trump's government? A look at top contenders5 minutes ago
-
Trump rides global wave of anti-incumbency5 minutes ago
-
Bayern teen out as Australia name four debutants for World Cup qualifiers5 minutes ago
-
Young African players chase football 'dream' in Brazil15 minutes ago
-
Biden promises peaceful transfer of power to Trump after hotly-contested presidential election1 hour ago
-
Barca goals flowing ahead of Real Sociedad challenge2 hours ago
-
Bayern look to extend lead as Kompany makes his mark2 hours ago
-
Two dead, 12 missing after fishing boat sinks off South Korea2 hours ago
-
Sinner ATP Finals favourite after brilliant and controversial year2 hours ago
-
China says Xi to travel to Peru, Brazil next week for APEC, G20 meetings2 hours ago
-
UN panel adopts four Pakistani resolutions on strengthening regional, world peace3 hours ago
-
Thousands told to flee wildfire near Los Angeles3 hours ago