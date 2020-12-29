UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:05 PM

Venezuela has signed a contract with Russia to vaccinate 10 million people with Sputnik V vaccine and expects to start vaccinating the population as soon as possible, Vice President Delsy Rodriguez told reporters

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Venezuela has signed a contract with Russia to vaccinate 10 million people with Sputnik V vaccine and expects to start vaccinating the population as soon as possible, Vice President Delsy Rodriguez told reporters.

"Venezuela has just signed a contract to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine, we are in the first stage, a contract has been signed to vaccinate 10 million people," she said.

"This is a safe vaccine, this is a step forward for us. We are ready to start vaccination of the population as soon as possible," she added.

